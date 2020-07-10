The US has a lot to learn from Taiwan's Covid fight

Lanhee J. Chen, Ph.D., is the David and Diane Steffy Fellow in American Public Policy Studies at the Hoover Institution. He has also spoken at events convened by The Project on Taiwan in the Indo-Pacific at the Hoover Institution, which is supported by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office. Chen is an affiliated faculty member of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University. The views expressed in this commentary belong to the author. View more opinions at CNN.

(CNN) Public health professionals around the world have lauded Taiwan's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Along with nearby countries such as South Korea and Singapore, Taiwan has employed policy responses to Covid-19 that are worthy of emulation around the world. Taiwan, in particular, effectively contained Covid-19 by springing to action early, coordinating a government-wide response to the virus, and clearly communicating with its citizenry.

Third, after SARS, Taiwan created the National Health Command Center (NHCC), an entity tasked with coordinating the government's response to health crises. In its response to Covid-19, Taiwanese authorities emphasized transparency and strong coordination and activated an office within the NHCC, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), to gather and regularly disseminate information about the virus and its effects so that all Taiwanese residents would be kept well-informed. The central government also encouraged a society-wide response to the virus, with the private and public sectors working together to address health crises.

Finally, Taiwan moved quickly and efficiently to deploy appropriate countermeasures against Covid-19. In the absence of a vaccine or effective therapeutics, this meant quickly isolating cases, as well as conducting thorough contact tracing and widespread testing of the population once those diagnostics became available.

Due to its strong response, according to the government's health data, the majority of Covid-19 cases in Taiwan have been imported and not the result of community transmission. While international travel restrictions largely remain in place, Taiwan did not have to impose harsh lockdowns in response to the virus, as many other countries (and jurisdictions within the US) have had to do.

Although Taiwan's efforts to fight Covid-19 have been successful, China continues to restrict its ability to participate in the World Health Organization, the UN-affiliated entity tasked with responding to international health crises. WHO has come under fire from the United States and other countries for its failure to include Taiwan, particularly given its ability to effectively fight coronavirus.

On July 7, President Donald Trump formally initiated America's withdrawal from WHO, citing its failure to deal effectively with the pandemic and its overly cozy relationship with the Chinese government. WHO has been accused of simply parroting some of Beijing's statements about Covid-19, such as its now debunked claim in mid-January that the virus could not be spread by human-to-human transmission. This assertion, in particular, was the source of controversy because of an email from a Taiwanese official to WHO on December 31, inquiring about the presence of "atypical pneumonias" in patients that were being "isolated for treatment" in Wuhan.

Taiwan has argued that this email sounded an early alarm about possible human-to-human transmission. But WHO did not follow-up on Taiwan's inquiry, claiming that its December 31 email did not explicitly mention this form of viral transmission and that, in any case, it was already looking into the Wuhan outbreak.

Despite Taiwan's absence from WHO, its Covid-19 strategy can be replicated here in the United States. Its efforts to identify each case quickly, coupled with contact tracing and isolation of those potentially exposed to the virus, are keys to our ongoing efforts to reopen communities across America. So too are attempts to encourage social distancing in group contexts, as well as masking where that distancing is not possible.

Finally, the Taiwanese government's emphasis on transparency, as well as constant communication with the public regarding the virus and steps that should be taken to curtail its spread, are worthy of emulation.

Not all of Taiwan's policies can be replicated here in the US. But policymakers here should be willing to learn from Taiwan's success -- and advance those policies -- in our continuing fight against the deadly virus.