5 Lego challenges to make a stay-at-home summer fly

(CNN) The stay-at-home summer of 2020 has been anything but boring at the house of Ina Turpen Fried.

A popular technology journalist, she is also is a Lego fanatic and has opted to keep her 7-year-old son, Harvey, occupied by creating elaborate Lego challenges.

"We see them as an opportunity to spend time together and invite his imagination to run wild," said Ina Turpen Fried, who lives with her partner, AJ Turpen Fried, in San Francisco. "The grown-ups have benefited, too. What's going on in the world stresses me out, and I've noticed a calming effect of building something with my hands."

In this pandemic summer, Ina Turpen Fried (right), has created Lego challenges for her son, Harvey (left), at home.

Here are five other ideas to get you started.

Make books come to life

Every child has favorite stories, and most feature recognizable characters. One of the most common challenges in Ina Turpen Fried's house is when she and her partner have Harvey tap the family collection of "tens of thousands" of Legos to bring some of these characters to life.

In recent weeks, the family has erected Piggie and Gerald in a scene from Mo Willems' popular Elephant and Piggie children's book series, Sesame Street's Grover from "There Is a Monster at the End of This Book" and the five main characters from the 2015 movie "Inside Out." And that's just naming a few.

Ina Turpen Fried said these challenges have revealed how her son perceives the characters in his mind.

"It's such wonderful insight into how his brain works," she said. "The process is not only fun but it's also fascinating."

Build a vehicle and race it

Lego challenges can be open-ended, too. One of the regular challenges at Ina Turpen Fried's house tasks participants to spend a set amount of time building their own vehicles. They can be cars. They can be trucks. They can be flame-throwing three-wheelers with giant airplane cockpits on top. Really, so long as they have wheels, they can be anything.

Once the vehicles are finished, family members go head to head in a card full of races to see which creation can go fastest down a ramp, and which can go furthest down a smooth and unobstructed surface.

In addition to naming winners for performance, Ina Turpen Fried and her partner usually dole out awards for the most creative entry. (Not surprisingly, their son usually wins this one.)

Create your dream vacation spot

Especially at a time when public health officials recommend that we stay relatively close to home, a challenge that tasks family members to build a dream vacation spot can be a great way to fantasize about the future.

For Ina Turpen Fried's family, this means using Legos to erect their favorite escapes — places they would most like to go if they could go anywhere in the world. Submissions for this contest can include representations of actual places, manifestations of imaginary places or Lego creations that depict overall vibes, she explained.

"This can be as much a play on where we want to go as it is on how we're feeling that day," she said. "The basic idea is to use Legos to express yourself."

Take the 'Ziploc Challenge'

Serious Lego nerds may embrace slightly more technical challenges, including one designed to prevent participants from touching blocks directly.

Tim Sams, senior designer and model shop supervisor at Legoland California , a theme park in Carlsbad, California, called this one the "Ziploc Challenge." To play, family members must place blocks into a zip-top plastic bag and seal it. From there, participants can build whatever they like, but they must do so through the bag — a layer that Sams said "makes everything more difficult."

For this reason, this challenge is best for older kids, Sams admitted. He added that families can come up with their own penalties for those players who open their bags.

Play Lego 'Pictionary'

Another innovative way to approach Lego challenges is to play the game Pictionary, only with Legos.

In the regular game, teams get a series of clues and, within a specific period of time, one team member must silently draw each clue until teammates guess what it is. With the new approach, players use Legos to build out each clue, and others in the house must make guesses as the creation evolves over time.

Sams, who recently has filmed a series of tutorial-style building vi