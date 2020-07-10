Summer savings are in full swing at some of your favorite retailers right now. If you’re looking to spend the weekend doing some shopping, check out our list of the best deals and sales to browse through this weekend, below.

Tech and electronics

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Apple AirPods

If you’ve been holding out for a pair of AirPods, consider taking advantage of this deal: Apple’s AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are on sale for an all-time low price of $149.98 at Amazon. There’s no telling how long this deal will last, so act fast.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Our pick for the best budget wireless earbuds is on sale for just $109.99 on eBay in blue and white colorways. If your heart is set on black, though, you can still save on a pair of these buds at Amazon; they’re going for $132.99.

Best Buy

Calling all cell phone enthusiasts! Best Buy is currently running a Cell Phone Savings Event for three days, so you can save on iPhones and Samsung smartphones from AT&T, Verizon and Sprint. Phones can be activated online or in-store — whichever you prefer.

Home and health

Keurig

Kirkland’s

Shop the Farmhouse Attic Sale, Kirkland’s biggest sale of the year, where you can save up to 50% on accent furniture, art and outdoor. Plus, score serious deals on frames, plaques, rugs, pillows and more.

Macy’s

The department store is currently hosting its Black Friday in July sale, so you’ll find stellar deals on tons of homewares, including vacuums, appliances, bedding, bath linens and more from top brands like Instant Pot, Shark and KitchenAid.

Keurig

Single-cup coffee maker fans, rejoice! Right now at Keurig, you can save on a whole starter kit. Take 50% off a coffee maker, plus 25% off beverages. Not to mention, they’ll all ship for free.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Move on over to Dick’s Sporting Goods’ site, where a clearance event is happening now. You can save up to 75% on the gear you need to get out and play, including fitness equipment, sport-specific needs, and camping and hiking supplies.

Sur La Table

Up you game in the kitchen at Sur La Table’s Cookware Sale. Whether you want to add a dutch oven to your cooking arsenal or spring for a full set of new pots and pans, you’ll find it for less from brands like Le Creuset, Scanpan, Staub and more.

Fashion and beauty

Athleta

Lululemon

If you needed more motivation to get that workout in, maybe this sale will do the trick. Fan-favorite activewear brand Lululemon is running a rare sale across all categories for five days only, with new styles being discounted every day. Now’s your chance to snag it’s famous leggings, tanks, jackets, bags and yoga accessories for less.

Adidas

Update your look with new accessories, now on sale at Adidas. Select items are up to 30% off with code FRESH30, so you can get hats, bags, backpacks, socks and more for less.

Athleta

Stock up on activewear at Athleta’s Semi-Annual Sale. Through July 16, your favorite styles for yoga, working out or just lounging are up to 60% off.

Uniqlo

Need to update your work-from-home wardrobe? Head over to Uniqlo, where a huge selection of the brand’s comfortable, versatile LifeWear is marked way down at the Biggest Savings Ever sale event. After all, you need something respectable (yet cozy) to wear on your next video conference call.

Perry Ellis

Guys now have the perfect excuse to update their wardrobe: When you buy three or more items at Perry Ellis, you’ll score an extra 20% off your entire order. That’s on top of the extra 40% off applied to the brand’s sale section.

Jachs

Linen is the perfect light, airy material to wear in summer, and now, Jachs is helping you load up on the fabric starting at just $15. Use code LINEN to snag breezy linen blend shirts, tees, polos and henleys at a discount, and you’ll be set to beat the heat.

Herbivore Botanicals

The beauty brand is taking 30% off sitewide in honor of its birthday, so tread your skin to serums, masks and moisturizers galore. Plus, every order gets a free mini Orchid Face Oil. Just be sure to use code HAPPY9 at checkout.

The North Face

You may know The North Face for it’s ultra warm winter gear, but the brand also has plenty of items to keep you feeling and looking cool in summer. Shop 40% off a selection of brand’s best summer styles now, and you’ll save big on tees, tanks, shorts, jackets and more.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.