Summer is kicking into high gear — and so has at-home and outdoor fitness. Whether you’re working out or just hanging out, athleisure is a must-have, and now you can score some of the best for less: Lululemon is hosting a rare online sale with up to 55% off nearly 700 items.

The five-day sale, which spans through women’s, men’s, girl’s and accessories categories, will last through the weekend. The best part? New items will be added to the markdowns every day, so if you don’t see what you’re looking for now, check back to find your favorites.

We’ve picked out our favorite items, below, but feel free to browse through all of the sale items at this rare Lululemon blowout.

Street Lite Short Sleeve Shirt ($69, originally $108; lululemon.com)

Street Lite Short Sleeve Shirt

This short-sleeve button-down shirt doesn’t exactly look like your typical activewear, but with temperatures rising, this breathable fabric is perfect for working from home or spending time outdoors. You’ll be comfortable and cool, not to mention looking very trendy.

Channel Cross Swim Short 7” ($39, originally $78; lululemon.com)

Channel Cross Swim Short 7"

It’s swimsuit season, and these swim shorts come in a variety of colors. They feature a 7-inch inseam — a great length if you prefer the cropped look.

Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve ($49, originally $78; lululemon.com)

Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve

A classic workout shirt from Lululemon, this bright option is perfect for the season. It’s designed for running and training with integrated, open-hole mesh ventilation, so you’ll be set whether you’re working out outdoors or in your home gym.

T.H.E. Short 11” Linerless ($39, originally $68; lululemon.com)

T.H.E. Short 11" Linerless

These training shorts are a longer length and come without an inner liner for a breezy feel. The fabric is lightweight, sweat wicking and features four-way stretch, plus we love the range of colors available.

Full Day Ahead Shirt ($19-29, originally $98; lululemon.com)

Full Day Ahead Shirt

The price drop on this shirt alone makes it worth it, but we really love how versatile it is. It keeps you cool thanks to Lululemon’s Technical Cotton fabric and features anti-stink technology. Wear it while you’re working from home, then take it outside for a walk around the neighborhood.

Dance Studio Jogger ($79, originally $98; lululemon.com)

Dance Studio Jogger

Joggers are the ultimate athleisure. This pair is easy to throw on over shorts after your workout, but they’re also great for lounging around the house. The material is lightweight and features two-way stretch, so you’ll be comfy either way.

Mapped Out High-Rise Tight 28” ($79, originally $128; lululemon.com)

Mapped Out High-Rise Tight 28"

These are high tech, high-rise leggings. Mesh is strategically placed in high sweat areas for the optimal ventilation. Plus, there’s a hidden pocket for your phone and keys. The fabric is seamless making these leggings the ultimate sleek workout pants.

All Yours Boyfriend Tee ($49, originally $64; lululemon.com)

All Yours Boyfriend Tee

A future wardrobe staple, this tee’s pastel color works great for all seasons, and the relaxed fit will be comfortable whether you’re wearing it around the house, during a yoga session or at a socially distant picnic with friends.

All Hours Backpack ($79, originally $128; lululemon.com)

All Hours Backpack

This backpack is designed to help keep you on the go. It features an exterior padded pocket that fits a 15” laptop and an exterior mesh pocket specifically for sweaty workout gear. Plus, the fabric is water repellent, so you won’t have to stress if you’re caught in the rain.

Carry Onwards Mat Travel ($49, originally $88; lululemon.com)

This yoga mat features a fun print and easy portability. Lululemon recommends this mat specifically for hot yoga since it’s adept at absorbing sweat, though it will work no matter what your preferred practice is. Bonus: This mat is made from a natural rubber material that’s sustainably sourced.

Baller Hat ($19, originally $38; lululemon.com)

Baller Hat

A classic baseball hat that keeps you looking stylish and keeps the sun out of your eyes. The classic gray colorway means it will go with almost any outfit ensemble you’ve put together.

Stay Hot Keep Cold ($19, originally $38; lululemon.com)

Stay Hot Keep Cold

This 17-ounce double-walled, stainless steel bottle will keep drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for nine hours. No to mention, the bright pink adds a welcome pop of color.

