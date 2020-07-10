(CNN) A man in his 50s absconded from a New Zealand coronavirus quarantine facility, cutting through a fence to visit a liquor store, officials revealed on Friday.

Officials said the man, who arrived from Sydney, Australia on July 1, cut through ties in a six-foot fence to break out of a temporary managed isolation facility in the Distinction Hotel, Hamilton, on New Zealand's North Island.

All people entering New Zealand must stay in managed isolation or quarantine for at least 14 days and test negative for coronavirus before they are allowed to move around freely, but several arrivals to the country have so far absconded from these facilities.

In a statement released on Friday, Air Commodore Darryn Webb, head of managed isolation and quarantine, said the man, who had so far tested negative twice for coronavirus, was in police custody and due to appear in court later in the day.

"Initial information suggests an individual cut through fence ties at the 1.8-metre fence to break out of the facility, and returned to the facility sometime after that.

