(CNN) Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Añez has become the third Latin American leader to test positive for the coronavirus, as several members of her cabinet also confirmed infections.

Añez announced on Twitter she had contracted the virus and that she would be quarantining for 14 days. Her announcement comes after Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández also announced they had been infected with Covid-19.

He dado positivo a Covid19, estoy bien, trabajaré desde mi aislamiento. Juntos, vamos a salir adelante. pic.twitter.com/oA4YVYlZFa — Jeanine Añez Chavez (@JeanineAnez) July 9, 2020

"Together with my whole team we have been working for Bolivian families all this time. And since the last week many of them tested positive for coronavirus, I had a test and also tested positive. I will be in quarantine for about 14 days until I have a new test to see how I am doing," she said in a video posted to her official Twitter account.

"I feel well, I feel strong. I will continue to work virtually from my isolation and I want to thank all the Bolivians who work to help in this health crisis that we have. Together we will get ahead. May God bless you."

At least four top Bolivian government officials tested positive in recent days, including Health Minister María Eidy Roca, Minister of the Presidency Yerko Núñez Negrette, Minister of Mines Jorge Fernando Oropeza, and the commander of the armed forces, Gen. Sergio Orellana.

Read More