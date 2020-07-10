This comic sensation is wowing Instagram users with her skits on Nigerian families

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) In April 2019, a Nigerian comedian uploaded a skit to Instagram that showed a mother rushing to get her daughter to school. The daughter had overslept and missed the school bus.

In the 56-second skit made by the comic, Maryam Apaokagi, popularly known as Taaooma, the daughter realizes halfway through the drive to school that she picked up her lunch box but forget her school bag at home.

The skit was quickly viewed by thousands of Nigerians whom, the comic told CNN, could relate because many parents often have to scold their children.

One day, she woke up to hundreds of new mentions and followers on Instagram. The skit had gone viral. As people shared the skit, the video racked up more than 85,000 views on YouTube, giving Nigerians a glimpse into Akpaokagi's style of comedy.

Since then, the 21-year-old has become an Instagram sensation in the West African country.