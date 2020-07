Why US schools can't follow the example of Germany and Denmark, in charts

Hopefully the multiple commercial flights, stopover in Atlanta and any lost baggage were worth it. On his first international trip as President, Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador visited Washington to discuss the new North American trade deal . Neither Trump nor López Obrador wore a mask as they met Wednesday -- Trump thinks the coverings are unflattering and López Obrador has joked that folk medicine amulets are enough to protect him from Covid-19.

'STOP GETTING TESTED!'

Trump's complaints about coronavirus testing -- which he blames for revealing more cases -- are having a trickle-down effect. After Ohio announced mandatory mask orders in some counties, a local Republican politician called for people to stop getting tested. "Are you tired of living in a dictatorship yet?" state Rep. Nino Vitale wrote on Facebook. "This is what happens when people go crazy and get tested. STOP GETTING TESTED ! It is giving the government an excuse to claim something is happening that is not happening at the magnitude they say it is happening."