(CNN) "This is a year that didn't happen," says Craig Hilton-Taylor. Many of us may wish this was the case.

Hilton-Taylor, of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), is referring to the "huge" gap in biodiversity data as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. "We've lost lots of valuable time in terms of monitoring," he says.

Nevertheless, on July 9 the IUCN released its latest Red List of Threatened Species, covering the changing fates of some of the 120,000 species it monitors. Over 32,000 species are currently threatened with extinction; among them, the European hamster, the North Atlantic right whale and multiple species of lemur are newly listed as critically endangered -- one step away from extinction in the wild.

The Bonin pipistrelle bat, splendid poison frog, Jalpa false brook salamander and spined dwarf mantis are species now declared extinct by the IUCN, although each is classified as a "non-genuine status change," indicating the new status is due to new information, improved knowledge or incorrect data used previously.

The European (or common) hamster "is expected to go extinct within the next 30 years" unless its situation changes, according to the IUCN. Litter sizes have dropped from 20 to five or six, while the species has disappeared from parts of France, Germany and swathes of Eastern Europe. It's a dramatic change from the species' last assessment in 2016, when the European hamster was listed as of " least concern ," at the lowest end of the Red List scale.

