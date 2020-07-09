A Texas mom gave birth to triplets right after she beat Covid-19

(CNN) Maggie Sillero was 28 weeks pregnant with triplets when she got the terrifying news that she had Covid-19.

She wasn't sick on May 8 when she went to The Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston -- and never showed any coronavirus symptoms.

She was admitted for observation because she was considered high-risk and her doctor wanted to monitor her and her babies' health for the final weeks of the pregnancy.

Sillero told CNN that she hadn't left her house since March, so she thought the coronavirus test would just a routine precaution.

"When I got the news, it was very shocking. I could not believe it," she said.

