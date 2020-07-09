Teens discover bodies in bags while filming TikTok videos in Seattle

(CNN) Seattle authorities have identified the remains of two people who were discovered by teens shooting TikTok videos last month.

The two victims, Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27, were shot days earlier, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office. A family member said the two had dated for years.

About a week later, the teens found the bodies stuffed in bags on a beach in west Seattle and immediately called 911 -- then posted the video the next day, CNN affiliate KIRO reported.

Authorities responded to the scene after receiving the call of a suspicious bag on the beach. A second bag was located in the water, the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson confirmed that the TikTok video wasn't posted until the next day.

Read More