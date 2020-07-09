Scrabble players are taking racial and ethnic slurs out of the game

(CNN) Scrabble players won't be able to spell out racial and ethnic slurs, even if they could earn a triple word score.

The North American Scrabble Players Association (NASPA) announced on Wednesday that it will remove slurs and other offensive words from the official word list that's used at its tournaments.

The group decided to remove the slurs after conducting a poll of its members that received more than a thousand passionate responses, NASPA CEO John Chew said in a statement.

Chew said that they decided to remove the words, so that the game would be more inclusive.

"How can we in this day tell prospective members that they can only play with us if they accept that offensive slurs have no meaning when played on a board? Chew said in the statement.

Chew said the debate has stirred up a lot of strong feelings in the group.

