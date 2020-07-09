Prosecutors want jury to be anonymous in R. Kelly trial

(CNN) Federal prosecutors in New York City are asking that the jury in R. Kelly's trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges be kept anonymous from the public, prosecutors and the defense team during proceedings.

They also want jurors to be partially sequestered because of significant media coverage of the case -- and the singer's alleged history of interfering with legal proceedings.

Kelly, who was indicted in March on a slew of racketeering and sex trafficking charges involving six different women is being held in federal prison in Chicago, where he also faces federal and state charges

His Brooklyn federal trial is set to begin first in September, but may not happen at that time because of the impact of coronavirus closures on federal courts.

In a motion filed Wednesday, the federal prosecution team said that having jurors eat lunch away from the public and be accompanied in and out of the courthouse by US Marshals will safeguard them and the integrity of the trial.

