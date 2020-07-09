Julian Edelman, a Jewish NFL star, responds to DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts, saying the world needs compassion

(CNN) New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who is Jewish, responded on social media Thursday to Philadelphia Eagles DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic social media posts.

"I know he said some ugly things but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation," Edelman said on Instagram. "I'm proud of my Jewish heritage and for me it's not just about religion. It's about community and culture as well."

He went on to say, "Anti-Semitism is one of the oldest forms of hatred. It's rooted in ignorance and fear."

The 34-year-old talked about an experience in 2011 when someone on the football field called him a slur.

"There's no room for anti-Semitism in this world. Even though we're talking about anti-Semitism, I don't want to distract from how important the Black Lives Matter movement is and how we need to stay behind it. I think the Black and Jewish communities have a lot of similarities."

