Teenager charged in July 4 death of 11-year-old in Washington, DC

(CNN) A teenager has been arrested in the weekend shooting death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal in Washington, DC, police said.

Daryle Bond, 18, was charged with first degree murder while armed, DC Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a press conference.

Arrest warrants for three other suspects have been issued. Carlo General, 19; Marcel Gordon, 25; and Christian Wingfield, 22, are all wanted on the same charges, the police said in a release.

"We have made an arrest in the killing of Davon McNeal," DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said. "I know I speak for the entire community when I say that we are heartbroken and outraged by Davon's murder. It is just the worst thing that can happen in a community for a child to lose his life to violence."

It's unclear whether Bond has an attorney.

