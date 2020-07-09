Bill Nye breaks down the reason why we should all wear a face mask

(CNN) Bill Nye the Science Guy took to TikTok to demonstrate why the general public should wear a mask.

"Why do people in the scientific community want you to wear a face mask when you are out in public?" Nye asks in his social video.

"Masks prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting into your respiratory system... Blocking the movement of air is an old trick."

Nye then uses a candle to show how much air and other respiratory particles escape his mouth when it is covered by a variety of fabrics.

He starts with a plain ordinary scarf to demonstrate how it is used to block the wind from his neck, but when he covers his mouth with it, the scarf is not as effective. The candle gets blown out.