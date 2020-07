Neo-Nazis encouraging followers to 'deliberately infect' Jews and Muslims with coronavirus

London (CNN) Neo-Nazis and far-right activists have been telling followers to "deliberately infect" Jews and Muslims with coronavirus, a UK government counterterrorism agency warned on Thursday, as extremists attempt to capitalize on the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the UK's Commission for Countering Extremism said it has received increasing reports of far-right, far-left and Islamist extremists exploiting the crisis to promote divisive, xenophobic and racist narratives "to sow division" and create social discord.

The commission said it had heard reports of misinformation and harmful propaganda across the ideological spectrum: Islamist groups were "propagating anti-democratic and anti-Western narratives," claiming that Covid-19 is divine punishment on the West for alleged "degeneracy," or punishment on China for the country's treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

"We have heard reports of British Far Right activists and Neo-Nazi groups promoting anti-minority narratives by encouraging users to deliberately infect groups, including Jewish communities," the report warned.

Other conspiracy theories included one that suggested that the virus was part of a "Jewish plot," or that 5G was linked to the pandemic.

