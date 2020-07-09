Auschwitz survivor to meet family of American GI whose kind gesture gave her hope

(CNN) A survivor of the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp, now living in London, will have a Zoom meeting next week with the children of an American GI who liberated her -- and gave her a small gift of hope.

Lily Ebert, 90, survived the Holocaust and routinely spoke about her experiences, but she had never shown the German banknote given to her by an American Jewish GI soldier, which featured messages of kindness.

It wasn't until her 16-year-old great-grandson, Dov Forman, wanted to document her experiences that she decided to share the inspirational messages -- a move which led to a viral post and a scheduled virtual meeting with the soldier's family.

'First person who was kind'

Ebert was 14 when she and her family were taken from their home in Bonyhád, Hungary to Auschwitz. Whilst Ebert and her two sisters were selected to work, her mother, sister and a brother perished in the death camps.

