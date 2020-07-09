No one does minimal daily essentials quite like Uniqlo, and the Japanese brand is particularly good at the kind of basics we can work from home in, all day, every day. Things get even better now that there are major discounts on pieces from across the brand during what Uniqlo is calling its “Biggest Savings Ever” sale. Loungewear, shirts, jeans, are more for women, men, and kids are all marked down.

If it’s your first order from Uniqlo, make sure to snag free shipping by registering an account for free. In the meantime, products are bound to go fast, so stock up before sizes sell out. Keep in mind that some sale items are final sale, so be sure to double-check that your picks qualify before you finalize your purchase. No code is needed though — all you have to do to get these deals is add to cart. Read on for some of our favorite top-rated picks from Uniqlo’s sale, below.

Striped Short-Sleeve T-Shirt ($9.90, originally $14.90; uniqlo.com)

This contrasted T-shirt in offset stripes is the perfect twist on summer’s usual striped tees. While we love the red and blue, any of these look cool with a pair of cropped pants or jeans.

U Fit Wide Tapered Pants ($19.90, originally $39.90; uniqlo.com)

With an out-of-the-way elastic band but a whole lot of polish, these tapered trousers go with boxy polos and retro T-shirts — and take you straight into fall, too.

Dry-Ex Pique Short Sleeve Polo ($14.90, originally $19.90; uniqlo.com)

Perfect for summer’s hottest days, this polo’s Dry-Ex material gets rid of sweat and moisture super quickly, keeping you cool and comfortable whether you’re WFH or wrangling the kids. It also has anti-microbial and anti-odor capabilities, so you smell fresh around the clock.

Swim Active Shorts ($19.90, originally $29.90; uniqlo.com)

The perfect basic swim shorts for backyard swimming or sunning.

Raglan Crewneck Half-Sleeve T-Shirt ($9.90, originally $19.90; uniqlo.com)

The go-to solid tee that’ll get you through the summer, this half-price shirt comes in a range of colors to go with summer’s colorful range of shorts and trousers. (It’s meant to look a little oversized, so just order the size you’d normally wear.)

Cami Dress ($29.90, originally $39.90; uniqlo.com)

This cami dress is the perfect throw-it-on-and-go shape for summer, and it’s easy to dress up or down, depending on where the day takes you.

Woman Washer Satin Pants ($29.90, originally $39.90; uniqlo.com)

Elastic pants that can go from lounging around the house to alfresco cocktails are the kind of pants we can truly live in.

Ultra Stretch Airism Short-Sleeve Set ($19.90, originally $29.90; uniqlo.com)

This boxy T-shirt and cropped, wide-leg trouser set is the perfect at-home or running-out-for-errands combination — and you can’t beat the discount. No AC? The set is made from moisture-wicking fabric for hot days.

Marimekko Short-Sleeve T-Shirt ($7.90, originally $19.90; uniqlo.com)

Marimekko’s iconic Finnish patterns pair beautifully with Uniqlo’s streamlined aesthetic, and this T-shirt is the best of both worlds. Pair its graphic print with jeans, loose trousers or maxi skirts for comfy days at home.

U Crew Neck Short-Sleeve Dress ($19.67, originally $26.23; uniqlo.com)

It’s exactly like wearing your favorite cozy at-home T-shirt in public, but socially acceptable.

Slub Stripe Crew Neck Tee ($5.90, originally $7.90; uniqlo.com)

Cute color-blocking is comfy on hot days, and the tones on these tees go with pretty much everything.

Newborn Short-Sleeve Bodysuit ($9.90, originally $14.90; uniqlo.com)

Newborns are off to a stylish start in this soft 100% cotton two-fer bodysuit set for newborns, which also coordinates well with the women’s T-shirt above.

Kids Wide Fit Cargo Half-Pants ($7.90, originally $19.90; uniqlo.com)

In sizes for kids age 3 to 13, these cargo half-pants get kids through everything from day hikes to playdates. The cut leaves plenty of room for moving around, and you can adjust the waistband as they grow, too.

Tulle Sleeveless Dress ($9.90, original $19.90; uniqlo.com)

This casual dress steps it up with a bonus floaty layer of tulle over the skirt — perfect for the days when your child wants to get a little fancy, and you just want to get out the door.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.