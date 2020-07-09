Wearing the same style of face mask every day can feel so blah. Ever since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised wearing face coverings to help stop the spread of Covid-19, a face mask has become a necessary accessory, like your backpack or your favorite hat.

Luckily for us, lifestyle brand Society6 recently launched over 1,000 styles of fabric face masks featuring designs from its community of independent artists. With so many options, anyone can find a mask that speaks to them.

These machine-washable cloth face masks are crafted with flat-woven elastic ear loops and an inner pocket for a disposable filter. Because these are fabric masks, make sure you understand how to clean them properly between uses.

No matter which artist’s design you choose, a portion of the proceeds go to World Central Kitchen, an organization providing meals to communities in need during Covid-19. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites below.

Abstract Vintage Line, Cotton Candy Pink Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

Abstract Vintage Line, Cotton Candy Pink Face Mask

This cotton candy pink face mask is one of many designs by artist Morgan Harper Nichols, whose work is inspired by real life interactions and stories. Her popular works can be found in collaborations with brands like Coach and Aerie, or through her daily art and poetry series.

Indigo Mountains Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

Indigo Mountains Face Mask

Husband and wife duo SpaceFrog Designs’ work is inspired by a passion for nature and relationships between colors, shapes and textures. This mountain landscape face mask has nearly 22,000 likes on the site.

Vincent Van Gogh Starry Night Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

Vincent Van Gogh Starry Night Face Mask

If you’re looking to show love for your favorite art pieces, Art Gallery might just have a mask for you. This mask showcases Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.” Other famous works include Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” Jan Vermeer’s “Girl With a Pearl Earring” and Claude Monet’s “Sunset in Venice,” to name a few.

Black Lives Matter Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

Black Lives Matter Face Mask

Support the Black Lives Matter movement with this beautifully designed mask by Illinois-based designer SpringSims.

Tie-Dye Sunburst Blue Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

Tie-Dye Sunburst Blue Face Mask

Tie-dye is having a serious moment right now. Match your latest tie-dye quarantine creations with this mask by Nina May Designs.

Cosmic Egg Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

Cosmic Egg Face Mask

New York-based artist Angela Rizza’s work is inspired by the wildlife near her home and children’s books she read growing up. This popular mask has over 4,000 likes on Society6.

White Sage Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

White Sage Face Mask

Moonshine Paradise designs masks in a variety of solid colors. Opt for one in your favorite color, or one that will match your favorite outfit.

Santorini, Oia Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

Santorini, Oia Face Mask

Just because there are travel restrictions doesn’t mean we can’t dream of our next vacation destination. Graphic designer Chris of PrintsProject combines a love for photography and painting to create simple and clean designs.

Vote Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

Vote Face Mask

Make a statement without saying a word with this mask by artist Sherry J. Williamson.

Sliced Citrus Watercolor Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

Sliced Citrus Watercolor Face Mask

Traveling illustrator and designer Cat Coquillette’s work typically incorporates bright colors, vibrant typography and hand-painted brushwork. All of this can be seen in this beautiful citrus face mask.

Vintage & Shabby Chic — Sepia Pink Roses Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

Vintage & Shabby Chic - Sepia Pink Roses Face Mask

This pink rose face mask is a signature design of Art & Vintage & Love, which creates seamless patterns from vintage watercolor flower and floral elements.

Pride Heart, Tribute To Keith Haring Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

Pride Heart, Tribute To Keith Haring Face Mask

This mask pays tribute to the late artist and activist Keith Haring, and is perfect for celebrating Pride well past June.

You Are Doing Great Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

You Are Doing Great Face Mask

We all need a little something to put a smile on our face nowadays. This mask by artist Sleepingwithghosts shares a cute phrase that can brighten anyone’s day.

All My Sisters Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

All My Sisters Face Mask

This mask by illustrator and designer Tabitha Brown celebrates Black womanhood. Her work is a hybrid of ‘70s soul, noir and minimalism.

Small Grid Pattern — Deep Green Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

Small Grid Pattern - Deep Green Face Mask

A simple design with a great color can be super versatile. This mask by Hungarian graphic designer Zoltan Ratko is an ideal everyday pick.

Eucalyptus Watercolor Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

Eucalyptus Watercolor Face Mask

Artist Melly Terpening specializes in watercolors of landscapes, architecture and nature. Her shop features various watercolor mask designs including birch trees, sunflowers and sea turtles.

2020 Unhappy Emoji Year Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

2020 Unhappy Emoji Year Face Mask

This face mask by designer and illustrator Carrie Lyman serves as a playful reminder that 2020 may not have turned out exactly how we envisioned.

Midcentury Modern Geometric 04 Black Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

Midcentury Modern Geometric 04 Black Face Mask

Midcentury modern design is practically always in style. The Old Art Studio’s work celebrates the simplicity of this era through retro-cool sunscapes and abstract minimalist geometrics.

Faces in Dark Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

Faces in Dark Face Mask

Artist Explicit Design specializes in minimalist face line drawings, like the one on this popular mask.

A Lot of Cats Face Mask ($13.59, originally $16.99; society6.com)

A Lot Of Cats Face Mask

This fun mask by German illustrator Vernessa Himmler is perfect to show off your love for cats.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.