Believe it or not, it’s nearly time for students to go back to school in some form or another. Whether your kids and teens are returning to desks or continuing to learn at a distance, they could probably do with some great new equipment to help them make the best grades possible. Apple has a suite of products perfect for students (or anyone looking to buy new tech) that are all being sold at steep discounts right now.

Woot! is running a one-day sale on multiple Apple products: a 13-inch MacBook Pro, iPad and an iMac Pro — all refurbished and down to low prices across the board. They’re all fulfilled by Amazon (Woot! is an Amazon company), and there are limited items in stock, so if you want to jump on any of these bargains, you’re going to want to act fast.

You can currently pick up a refurbished 27-inch 5K Retina iMac Pro all-in-one system right now for just $3,599.99. To put that in perspective, the same, non-refurbished model is currently going for $4,499.00 via the official Amazon listing.

The iMac Pro is a beast of a computer with a 27-inch 5K Retina LED-backlit display that acts as the centerpiece of the entire setup. Its internals are similarly impressive, thanks to AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56 8GB graphics, an Intel Xeon W 8-core CPU, 32GB DDR4 memory and a 1TB solid state drive. It’s powerful enough to render images, edit up to 8K video or help make a killer school project. It’s definitely the most powerful product currently up for grabs via the Woot! sale, and a cornerstone of home productivity.

Apple 27-inch 5K Retina iMac Pro ($3,599.99, originally $4,499.00; woot.com)

Apple 27-inch 5K Retina iMac Pro

Not in the market for a dynamo of a home workstation? The 9.7-inch iPad (2017) with 128GB in Space Gray is an excellent choice for work or play. It features a dazzling Retina display with plenty of screen real estate as well as a zippy 64-bit A9 chip, so you can load up apps and switch between them in the blink of an eye. It features Touch ID so you can sign in with a tap of a finger, as well as 128GB of space for all your goodies, whether it’s email, homework, photos, or games. It’s normally $345.55 as a refreshed item on Amazon.

Apple iPad (2017) 9.7-inch, 128GB ($269.99, originally $345.55; woot.com)

Apple iPad (2017) 9.7-inch, 128GB

Woot! has also discounted two variations of the mid-2019 MacBook Pro with either the Intel Core i7 or i9 processor, as well as 256GB or 512GB of storage space on a solid state drive. The i7 version with both storage options includes a 15.4-inch Retina display, 16GB of DDR4 memory, 256GB of storage and a 6-core Intel Core i7 processor.

The i9 version comes with either storage size, as well as an 8-core Intel Core i9 processor with overall similar specs. Both feature the Touch Bar with Touch ID and physical Escape button with newly-redesigned Magic Keyboard as well as the Apple T2 Security Chip. All told, they’re formidable portable computers that can handle anything you want to throw at them. Plus, you can get both models and all configurations on sale in either Silver or Space Gray.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display, 256GB or 512GB with i7 or i9 Processor in Silver or Space Gray (starting at $1,579.99, originally starting at $2,309.50; woot.com)

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display

Before you make plans to stock up on all these goodies, however, the iMac Pro and iPad have been limited to three per customer, but you can purchase up to 10 MacBook Pros if you have a large family in need of reliable school computers.

Keep in mind that all three products are being sold as refurbished models, so these won’t be brand new items. However, they are all backed by a one-year Woot! Limited Warranty, which should come through for you if you happen to have any issues with the products.

Want more great Apple deals? Check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.