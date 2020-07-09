Seoul mayor reported missing as police launch search

By Yoonjung Seo, CNN

Updated 8:00 AM ET, Thu July 9, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Seoul mayor Park Won-soon at a press conference on Wednesday, July 8.
Seoul mayor Park Won-soon at a press conference on Wednesday, July 8.

Seoul (CNN)The mayor of the South Korean capital Seoul has been reported missing and police have launched a search for him, an official told CNN on Thursday.

Park Won-soon was reported missing by his daughter on Thursday, at around 5 p.m. Thursday (4 a.m. ET), according to a police official familiar with the case.
Park was elected ​mayor of Seoul in 2011 after his predecessor stepped down following a failed referendum bid on free school meals.
Park was re-elected as mayor in 2014 and again in 2018.
    This is a developing story, more to come ...