Seoul mayor reported missing as police launch search

Seoul (CNN) The mayor of the South Korean capital Seoul has been reported missing and police have launched a search for him, an official told CNN on Thursday.

Park Won-soon was reported missing by his daughter on Thursday, at around 5 p.m. Thursday (4 a.m. ET), according to a police official familiar with the case.

Park was elected ​mayor of Seoul in 2011 after his predecessor stepped down following a failed referendum bid on free school meals.

Park was re-elected as mayor in 2014 and again in 2018.

This is a developing story, more to come ...