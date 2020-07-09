World's rarest gorillas spotted with babies in Nigeria's forest

(CNN) In a rare sighting, conservationists have captured new images of the world's rarest gorillas with several babies in southern Nigeria.

Cross River gorillas are rarely seen or photographed. Extremely shy of humans, they live in most rugged & inaccessible parts of their range. In total, there are only about 300 individuals found in an isolated region along the Nigeria/Cameroon border. https://t.co/u3lLQ8rLHI pic.twitter.com/BssO9MkoQg

The latest sighting is proof that Cross Rive gorillas are "well protected and reproducing," after decades of being targeted by hunters, Inaoyom Imong, director of Cross River Landscape for Wildlife Conservation Society Nigeria said in a statement.

The society said it has been working with several communities to ensure the gorillas' protection and since 2012, no deaths of the subspecies have been recorded or reported in Nigeria.

Gabriel Ocha, head chief of Kanyang, one of the villages near the Mbe Mountains, said the images are proof that his community's conservation efforts with the WCS are yielding results.