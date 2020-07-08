Baby raptor discovered in Alaska may have been a permanent resident of the ancient Arctic

(CNN) Paleontologists may have identified a new species of dinosaur that lived, mated and nested in the Arctic 70 million years ago.

Analysis of the tip of a fossilized jawbone, just 14 millimeters long, found in northern Alaska, showed that the creature was a type of dromaeosaurid, a group of predatory dinosaurs closely related to birds, whose members include the Velociraptor, the dinosaurs that terrorized in "Jurassic Park."

The jawbone would have been from a young dinosaur chick, and the early developmental stage of the bone suggests it was born nearby.

Many paleontologists believe the Arctic was a migration path for many types of dinosaur when they crossed between Asia and North America, but so far there's been little evidence found to suggest that the animals lived there year in, year out.

"If juveniles from these dinosaurs are being found, it means that these animals had to spend a great deal of time mating and nesting in these sites," said Tony Fiorillo, a paleontologist at Southern Methodist University in Texas and chief curator of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

