A Texas officer runs into a burning house and saves an 8-year-old boy

(CNN) As flames erupted on a mobile home in Texas, a police officer ran into the burning building to save a family trapped inside and it was all caught on camera.

As Cristobal Marin was driving Monday to pick up feed for his horses in Socorro, a city in El Paso County, he saw a large plume of smoke. Marin told CNN he turned in the direction of the smoke, which was coming from a residential area, to see if he could help. When he arrived, he said an officer wearing a bulletproof vest and face mask was running out of the flames carrying a child.

In video Marin recorded, it shows Socorro police officer Joshua Gonzalez running toward the mobile home where thick black smoke and orange flames were seen coming out of it.

Police officer Joshua Gonzalez running toward the mobile home in Socorro.

"As I parked my patrol unit I could feel the heat coming from the residence," Gonzalez told CNN affiliate KVIA . "Once I made myself present to the people standing by, I asked them what was going on and they said somebody was inside the residence, that there were people in there ... it was well within my heart and soul to run in and try and get these people out."

The officer said that the door to the home was hot to the touch and when he entered he found two adults, one which was elderly, and an 8-year-old boy.