Stanford cuts 11 varsity sports programs as the pandemic worsens finances

(CNN) A gap in resources widened by the coronavirus pandemic is leading Stanford University to cut 11 varsity sports from the school's athletics program in 2021, the school announced Wednesday.

The school says because of the costs associated with running 36 varsity sports teams, the athletics program has been carrying an economic deficit for years -- and the pandemic exacerbated the financial burden.

The Cardinal sports teams to be eliminated are men's and women's fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men's rowing, co-ed and women's sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men's volleyball and wrestling.

"Still processing, but we will keep our heads on a swivel and fight this," associate head wrestling coach Ray Blake wrote on Twitter . "Stanford has made this decision with wrestling in the past and each time, the program has come back stronger."

In an open letter , school leaders said the Covid-19 impact could equal a $70 million shortfall over the next three years if changes aren't made.

