Schenectady officer put his knee on a man's head during an arrest, police chief says. An investigation is now underway

(CNN) A Schenectady police officer put his knee on a suspect's head during an arrest after responding to a call about damaged property Monday, Schenectady police chief Eric Clifford said.

The officer was dispatched to Brandywine Avenue on Monday morning for a report of a vehicle that had its tires slashed, Schenectady Police said in a news release. Schenectady is about 20 miles northwest of Albany, New York.

The complainant alleged that a male neighbor had damaged his tires as part of an ongoing dispute between them and said he had video surveillance of the incident. The officer interviewed the alleged suspect and moved to detain him for further investigation.

Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud resisted arrest so the officer, who was alone, "briefly placed his knee on Mr. Gaindarpersaud's head to maintain control" while calling for help and giving repeated commands to the man's family, who were also present, to stay back, the chief said.

"The officer holds the head of Mr. Gaindarpersaud to the ground only as long as necessary to get him handcuffed and immediately releases it once backup officers arrive."

Read More