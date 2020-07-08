Summer camps close after Covid-19 outbreaks among campers and staff

(CNN) A summer camp in Arkansas and another in Missouri have closed down after campers and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

At the Kanakuk K-2 Camp in Lampe, Missouri, 82 campers, counselors and staff tested positive for Covid-19, according to a Facebook post by the Stone County Health Department.

While 31 of the infected were tested onsite, many of the other cases were tested after they had returned to their homes. Just one positive case resides in Stone County, where the camp is located. The K-2 camp is for teenagers, aged 13-18, according to Kanakuk's website.

The health department added that it is working closely with camp officials to identify exposed individuals and quarantine them.

Meanwhile, in Mount Ida, Arkansas, Camp Ozark has temporarily shuttered its doors, according to Dr. Nate Smith, Arkansas cabinet secretary for the Department of Health.

