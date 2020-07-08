Attorney releases video showing 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks being restrained and given chest compressions later

(CNN) The attorney representing Cornelius Fredericks' estate, Geoffrey Fieger, released surveillance video Tuesday showing the 16-year-old being restrained in the cafeteria of Lakeside Academy by staff in April, before being given chest compressions while he appears to be unresponsive on the floor.

The teen later went into cardiac arrest following the incident and died in a hospital two days later, according to a lawsuit filed by his family and a report from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Lakeside Academy, where Fredericks lived, is a residential treatment facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, intended for young adults placed through the foster care system or by their parents to receive behavioral health services.

The 18-minute video has no audio and does not appear to be continuous, as multiple jump cuts appear in the video.

"It appears that the video is missing parts ... we do not know at this time who took the parts out or what happened to them," an assistant for Fieger told CNN.

