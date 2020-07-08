Biracial man charged with fatally shooting White teen was acting in self-defense, attorney says

(CNN) The legal team for a biracial man charged with felony murder in the shooting death of a 17-year old in Statesboro, Georgia, last month claims their client was defending himself against an angry group of White people.

Marcus "Marc" Wilson, who is biracial, was in Statesboro visiting his girlfriend, who is White. The two were driving on their way home from Taco Bell around 12:30 a.m. ET on June 14 when they claim they were harassed by a group of White men in a truck yelling racial slurs at them, according to Wilson's lawyers.

The group in the truck yelled "your lives don't matter," called Wilson "N***er," and his girlfriend a "N***er lover," attorney Francys Johnson said in a press conference Monday. Johnson says, fearing for their lives, Wilson, 21, "defended his life" using a legally registered firearm when he shot at the group.

A passenger in the truck, 17-year old Haley Hutcheson, was struck and later died from a gunshot wound.

The police report for the incident said Statesboro Police were called just before 1 a.m. on June 14 about a possible drive by shooting. The presiding judge on the case issued a gag order on Tuesday. Authorities and the parties involved in the case have not responded to CNN's requests for comment.

