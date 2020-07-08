Holocaust survivor invites DeSean Jackson to tour Auschwitz after the NFL star's anti-Semitic posts

(CNN) A 94-year-old Holocaust survivor has invited NFL star DeSean Jackson to visit Auschwitz, where an estimated 1.1 million people were killed. The invitation comes after the Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver shared a series of anti-Semitic Instagram posts, including a quote falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler.

Jackson apologized this week after sharing a passage that Snopes.com reports is often used by those who argue Hitler was not racist -- and other posts that referenced a Jewish plan to "extort America" and achieve "world domination," according to screenshots obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer and other publications.

Edward Mosberg, the nonagenarian Holocaust survivor whose late wife survived her imprisonment at Auschwitz, called Jackson's posts quoting Hitler "heartbreaking and so deeply wrong" in an open letter

"I would like to invite you to join me at the sites of these German Nazi death camps to understand what evil truly is and why sharing quotes of the man behind this evil is so offensive to us all," Mosberg wrote.

Mosberg is chairman of From the Depths, an organization created by descendants of Holocaust survivors to preserve memories of the Holocaust. The organization has hosted athletes like Ray Allen, a retired NBA star who was appointed to the US Holocaust Memorial Council.

