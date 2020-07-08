A Phoenix hotel houses homeless coronavirus patients. Here's what it's like inside

(CNN) David Lindstrom is 58, homeless -- and has Covid-19.

"It's not a fun trip. It kinda makes you feel like you got ran over by a Mack Truck," Lindstrom said of having the virus. "Your body aches. Just to get out of bed, it's like an effort, to go to the bathroom."

But Lindstrom has a bed and a bathroom, and he's safely quarantined and cared for at a hotel in downtown Phoenix, thanks to a cooperation between Maricopa County and Circle the City, a non-profit health care provider for the homeless.

Around the country, cities and counties are grappling with how to deal with the spread of coronavirus among the homeless, an especially vulnerable population. They are often unable to protect themselves by the simplest of actions, such as hand-washing, health experts say, and they seldom have access to quality health care.

Circle the City has 136 rooms at the Phoenix Inn available for the program, which was approved by the City Council on May 6. Lindstrom is one of more than 100 homeless people with Covid-19 who have benefited from the program so far, according to Michelle Smith, a registered nurse at the inn.

