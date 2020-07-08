The Chicago Blackhawks won't change nickname because it honors the life of an actual Native American

(CNN) With pressure mounting on the NFL's Washington Redskins to change its team name due to its racist connotations, an NHL team also under scrutiny is standing behind its name.

The Chicago Blackhawks contend its nickname actually honors a real life Native American, and the team has no plans to make any changes to its name and logo.

"The Chicago Blackhawks' name and logo symbolizes an important and historic person, Black Hawk of Illinois' Sac & Fox Nation, whose leadership and life has inspired generations of Native Americans, veterans and the public," the team said in a statement.

"We celebrate Black Hawk's legacy by offering ongoing reverent examples of Native American culture, traditions and contributions, providing a platform for genuine dialogue with local and national Native American groups. As the team's popularity grew over the past decade, so did that platform and our work with these important organizations."

The Chicago Blackhawks first joined the NHL in 1926, and it got its team name from owner Frederic McLaughlin, who was a commander during World War II serving under the 86th Infantry Division. It was nicknamed "Blackhawk Division" after Chief Black Hawk, according to the team's website

Read More