The man accused of punching a 12-year-old street dancer has turned himself in

(CNN) Police in Missouri have arrested a man accused of sucker punching a 12-year-old boy while he was dancing, causing him to bleed from his head and his nose.

The incident happened just before midnight on Friday, July 3, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Micheal "Crank" Curry, a dance instructor and owner of Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio, and two of his young students were in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri, dancing.

Curry has been taking students to street dance in downtown Cape Girardeau for the last four or five years -- never with any problems, he told CNN.

They'd been street dancing downtown for about an hour when a dark-colored car stopped in the street, and an adult male, later identified by police as 27-year-old Cedric Charles Moore, stepped out of the vehicle, Curry said.

A video of the incident, part of a Facebook livestream that Curry said he sets up every time they street dance downtown, has been viewed more than 970,000 times. It depicts Moore dancing toward the group. At this point, Curry said he thought little of it as he said oftentimes people will get out of their cars and dance with the kids, or even tip them. Plus, he said there's a bar across the street with bouncers who keep an eye on the group.

