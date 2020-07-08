San Francisco official proposes 'CAREN Act,' making racially biased 911 calls illegal

(CNN) It may soon be illegal to make discriminatory, racially biased 911 calls in San Francisco.

The "CAREN Act" (Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies) was introduced on Tuesday at a San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting by Supervisor Shamann Walton.

The ordinance's name is a twist on "Karen," the name social media gives people making racially biased 911 calls.

And it's not just "Karen." There are also names like "Becky," which has also come to symbolize a stereotype of whiteness . And "Susan." And "Chad."

The ordinance is similar to the statewide AB 1550 bill introduced by California Assemblyman Rob Bonta, making it unlawful and accountable for a caller to "fabricate false racially biased emergency reports.".