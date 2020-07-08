Johnny Depp says ex-wife's abuse allegations were 'sick' as libel case begins

(CNN) The actor Johnny Depp has described allegations he was abusive toward his ex-wife, Amber Heard, as "completely untrue" and "sick," on the first day of his libel action against a UK newspaper group.

Depp arrived at the High Court in London wearing a face mask for the hearing on Tuesday. He is suing News Group Newspapers and Dan Wootton, the executive editor of one of its tabloids, the Sun, for libel after the paper claimed in a 2018 story that Depp was an abusive husband.

Heard was also present in court; she is expected to give evidence later in the case.

Court papers show the newspaper group alleges that Depp was "controlling and verbally and physically abusive" towards Heard, "particularly when he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs." Depp has always denied allegations of physical abuse against his former wife.

Lawyers for News Group Newspapers (NGN) told a high court judge that its description of Depp is "entirely accurate and truthful," the PA Media news agency reported.

