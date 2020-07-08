(CNN) A pair of conjoined twin girls with an extremely rare condition have been successfully separated at a hospital in the Vatican City.

Ervina and Prefina, aged 2, were joined at the skull before an operation that lasted 18 hours and involved 30 doctors and nurses, according to a press release from the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital published Tuesday.

The separation took place on June 5 and the girls, who are from the Central African Republic, are expected to make a full recovery.

The girls shared a skull and a majority of blood vessels.

This is the first time that doctors in Italy have successfully separated conjoined twins in total posterior craniopagus, which means they shared a skull and a majority of blood vessels.

There are no other cases of a successful intervention described in medical literature anywhere else in the world.

