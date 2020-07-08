Russian space official arrested on suspicion of treason

Moscow (CNN) An adviser to the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos has been detained by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on suspicion of treason.

"The Federal Security Service detained Ivan Safronov, adviser to the director general of Roscosmos state corporation, in Moscow," an FSB spokesperson told Russian state news agency TASS.

"Safronov was performing tasks for one of NATO's intelligence services, collecting state confidential data about Russia's military and technical cooperation, defense and security and handing it over to its [NATO intelligence service] representative."

Roscosmos released a statement announcing Safronov had been detained on suspicion of treason and that the agency was providing assistance to the "investigating authorities."

The statement added Safronov's detention was unconnected to his current work with the corporation.

