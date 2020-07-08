CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through The Points Guy affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

On Wednesday, Marriott Hotels added two new limited-time bonus categories to its Chase-issued credit cards, continuing the trend of travel companies adding temporary features to their cards in order to maintain their value during the coronavirus pandemic.

From July 15 through Sept. 15, Chase Marriott card holders can earn 10 points for every dollar spent at gas stations and restaurants, including eligible food delivery services such as Grubhub and DoorDash. The bonus points are capped at $3,500 in purchases across the two categories.

In order to earn bonus points in these new categories, card holders must first enroll their Marriott credit card at Chase.com/mybonus with their last name, zip code and the last four digits of their card number. Customers can enroll their cards immediately, but bonus points won’t be earned for purchases made before July 15.

Marriott credit cards are issued by both Chase and American Express, but only the Chase-issued cards are eligible for this promotion. They include the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card, the Marriott Bonvoy Premier Plus Business Credit Card, the Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card, the Marriott Bonvoy Premier Credit Card, the Marriott Bonvoy Business Credit Card and The Ritz-Carlton Credit Card. (Note that some of these cards are no longer available to new customers.)

CNN Underscored’s partner The Points Guy values Marriott Bonvoy points at 0.8 cents apiece, which means Chase Marriott card holders can effectively earn a return of 8 cents for every dollar spent in these two limited-time bonus categories. That’s an impressive return and likely rivals or bests any other credit cards you may have in your purse or wallet.

However, when it comes to gas stations, one exception might be Chase’s own Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card, which currently earns 5 points per dollar spent at gas stations for a limited time through Sept. 30.

While at first glance, it may seem like Chase’s Marriott credit cards earn more rewards at gas stations than the Chase Sapphire Reserve, The Points Guy values Chase Ultimate Rewards points at a much higher 2 cents each, making the return at gas stations an effective 10 cents per dollar, slightly better than the Marriott cards.

The bonus points at restaurants and gas stations come on top of another previously announced limited-time offer for bonus points on groceries, which remains available on many Marriott credit cards through July 31.

If you don’t already have a Chase Marriott credit card, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card is currently offering 75,000 bonus points to new customers when you spend $3,000 in the first three months after you open the account. At a value of 0.8 cents each, the sign-up bonus is worth as much as $600 in travel.

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card carries a $95 annual fee, but comes with several features that could be useful to Marriott loyalists when travel resumes more broadly, including complimentary Marriott Silver elite status and 15 annual elite night credits toward higher status levels.

Also, starting with your first yearly account renewal (meaning when you pay your credit card annual fee at the start of the second year), the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card comes with an annual complimentary award certificate. The certificate can be used at any Marriott hotel for one night costing 35,000 points or less.

