It’s summer sale season, and Macy’s is taking it to the next level this year with its Black Friday in July sale, which runs from through July 13 online and in stores.

Almost 100,000 items — yes, we double-checked those zeroes — are on sale across the store’s selection of clothing and homewares, and there are some major discounts to be had. We’re talking Instant Pots on sale for almost 50% off and practical items like vacuums at hugely reduced prices, plus some summer wardrobe updates, too.

Given the truly overwhelming number of items included in the sale (almost 54,000 in homewares alone), we’ve done the hard work and narrowed it down to some of the best picks from the sale. You don’t need a special code to take advantage of the sales; just head to the Macy’s website and start shopping.

Home

Instant Pot Duo Nova Black Stainless Steel 6-Qt. 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Cooker ($69.99, originally $124.99; macys.com)

Instant Pot Duo Nova Black Stainless Steel 6-Qt. 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Cooker

The hype is real, and this Instant Pot is one of the latest models out there. This Macy’s-exclusive edition has 14 smart programs for flawless soups, rice, yogurt and more. It’s a great size for families or meal-preppers, too, thanks to its 6-quart capacity.

Shark Rocket Vacuum HV301 ($139.99 originally $333.99; macys.com)

Shark Rocket Vacuum HV301

If your vacuum is a little worn out thanks to extra use during lockdown, this Shark makes for an excellent replacement — especially at almost 60% off. Its slimline profile is great for small storage spaces (and for cleaning small spaces), and its microfiber pad efficiently grabs dust.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater Bundle Set ($249.99, originally $399.99; macys.com)

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater Bundle Set

The legendary KitchenAid stand mixer, here to make your at-home baking dreams come true. The 5-quart size comes in red, turquoise and white.

Gravity The Weighted Blanket ($179.95, originally $600; macys.com)

Gravity The Weighted Blanket

Let this soothing weighted blanket whisk you off to sleep. For best results, choose the size that works out to about 10% of your body weight.

Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Oval 8-Qt. Dutch Oven ($103.99, originally $259.99; macys.com)

Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Oval 8-Qt. Dutch Oven

This 8-quart dutch oven will fit pot roasts, stews and other meals for the whole family. The enamel-on-cast-iron finish is a winner for distributing heat, plus it’s pretty enough to serve in.

Style

First Impressions Baby Girls 2-Pc. Floral-Print Rash Guard Swimsuit ($28, originally $11.20; macys.com)

First Impressions Baby Girls 2-Pc. Floral-Print Rash Guard Swimsuit

Perfect for splashing around in a backyard paddling pool, this rash guard set is easy to move in but keeps young skin out of the sun.

Alfani Plus Size Handkerchief-Hem Top ($32.75 originally $65.50; macys.com)

Alfani Plus Size Handkerchief-Hem Top

Consider this top-rated shirt the Little Black Top your closet needs: It’s super-comfortable, has a pretty shape to it, and it has year-round appeal thanks to those three-quarter sleeves.

Adidas Men’s Originals Adicolor T-Shirt ($26.25, originally $35; macys.com)

Adidas Men's Originals Adicolor T-Shirt

This retro T-shirt featuring Adidas’ iconic trefoil logo keeps it casual but cool on hot summer days.

