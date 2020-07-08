CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through The Points Guy affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

If you’re planning to use your hard-earned World of Hyatt points at a Hyatt property in the near future, you’re in luck. Hyatt just launched a lucrative promotion offering up to a 25% rebate when you redeem points for a free night stay through Oct. 8, 2020.

There are two tiers to this offer, depending on whether you have a Hyatt credit card. While all World of Hyatt loyalty members will receive a 15% rebate, those who currently have the World of Hyatt Credit Card or the older Hyatt Credit Card (which is no longer available to new customers) will receive an additional 10% rebate — for a total of 25% back in points.

A 25% rebate can save you a lot. For instance, if you’re looking to stay at a Hyatt property in Orlando that costs 12,000 World of Hyatt points per night, it’ll only cost you 9,000 points after the rebate. Or if you’re looking for an all-inclusive Hyatt property in the Caribbean, the normal 25,000 points per night price will only cost you 18,750 points per night.

Fortunately, this offer is available to both new and existing card members, so if you don’t have a Hyatt credit card yet, this might be a good time to consider one, especially if you have more than a few Hyatt stays coming up over the next few months. The only requirement is that you must register for the promotion by Sept. 1, so you’d need to act fast on applying.

The details of this promotion

World of Hyatt loyalty program members will receive 15% of their redeemed points back for all points redeemed at Hyatt properties between July 8 and Oct. 8, 2020, whether for free night awards, Points + Cash stays, room upgrades, dining and spa services or Exhale classes and spa therapies. On top of the normal bonus, World of Hyatt Credit Card and Hyatt Credit Card holders will receive an additional 10% back, for a total rebate of 25%.

All members must register for this promotion by Sept. 1, 2020. There are two different registration links — all members can register at this link, but those with the World of Hyatt Credit Card or the older Hyatt Credit Card can register at this link.

To receive the points rebate, you must be an active card holder at the time your points are returned back to your account, and your entire stay must be completed during the promotional period. Members can receive up to a maximum of 30,000 points per transaction with the 15% rebate, and another 30,000 points per transaction with the additional 10% rebate for World of Hyatt Credit Card and Hyatt Credit Card holders.

Even more perks

In addition to the rebate, using your World of Hyatt points right now will give you even more perks. During the same promotional time period — July 8 through Oct. 8, 2020 — members who redeem their points for a free night stay will also receive complimentary parking.

And to go one step further, Hyatt members with top-tier Globalist status will also receive free parking on eligible paid stays as well as point stays. Typically, free parking is a perk that’s only extended to Globalist members on free night stays and Cash + Points stays, so this is an added savings for all Hyatt members using points.

Maximizing the World of Hyatt Credit Card bonus

If you don’t have the World of Hyatt Credit Card yet but you’re considering applying for the card thanks to this rebate offer, the bonus points earned from the card’s sign-up offer could theoretically be worth even more if you work fast to meet the minimum spend requirement.

The World of Hyatt Credit Card currently offers up to 50,000 bonus points to new customers — 25,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening, then an additional 25,000 points after you spend $6,000 in total on purchases within the first six months of account opening.

If you applied for the card now and earned the full 50,000 bonus points during this 25% rebate promotion, and then redeemed those points during the promotional time frame, that would net you an additional 12,500 points back via the 25% rebate.

Based on the point valuations of CNN Underscored’s partner The Points Guy, World of Hyatt points are worth 1.7 cents per point. That means the 50,000 bonus points for signing up for the World of Hyatt Credit Card, plus the 12,500 bonus points returned with this rebate offer, would be worth close to a total of $1,100.

Aside from earning points back from having the World of Hyatt Credit Card, other ongoing benefits of the card include complimentary Discoverist status and an annual reward night starting with your second card member year. You also have the opportunity to earn a second reward night and an even higher level of elite status if you spend a lot on the card during the year.

Not everyone is comfortable traveling right now. But if you’re ready to go somewhere, or if you wanted to consider a local getaway that you could get to by car, staying at a Hyatt and having the World of Hyatt Credit Card in your pocket can allow your Hyatt points to go even further for the next few months.

World of Hyatt loyalty members can register for the 15% rebate here.

World of Hyatt Credit Card and Hyatt Credit Card holders can register for the 25% rebate here.

Learn more about the World of Hyatt credit card.

