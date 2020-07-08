(CNN) —

CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value, but does not review all financial companies or all available financial offers. We may receive compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com, and this compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site.

If you have a World of Hyatt Credit Card, you’re in luck, Thanks to the hotel chain’s recent promotions, there are currently multiple ways to earn additional Hyatt points to put toward a free night stay. Plus, Chase just increased the sign-up offer for its World of Hyatt Credit Card, so if you don’t have the card already, there’s still time to apply and reap the benefits from these offers.

Related: Earn an increased 60,000 points on the World of Hyatt credit card.

Earn up to 5,000 bonus points just by using your Hyatt credit card

Hyatt is enticing its credit card holders to use their card more often by awarding bonus points based on the number of transactions — or swipes — you make with your World of Hyatt Credit Card.

Between February 1 and February 28, 2021, World of Hyatt Credit Card holders can earn up to 5,000 bonus points depending on how many times you use your card. The bonus point “tiers” break down like this:

10 transactions = 1,000 bonus points

15 transactions = 1,500 bonus points

25 transactions = 2,500 bonus points

50+ transactions = 5,000 bonus points

While 1,000 to 5,000 points might not sound like a record-breaking number of points, it’s easy to reach these thresholds, and any bonus helps, especially for purchases you were going to make with your card anyway.

You must register for this promotion to receive your bonus points, and each transaction must be for $1.00 or more. That means your 59 cent candy purchase at the drugstore won’t qualify (if purchased alone), but your $1 Amazon gift card purchase will count.

What can you do with 5,000 Hyatt points? Well, those points could get you a free night stay at a Category 1 Hyatt property, which only costs 5,000 points. Or if you’re not really traveling right now, you could put them toward a more expensive or longer stay once you accrue enough additional points in your account.

Get up to a 25% rebate when you redeem Hyatt points

Last year, Hyatt launched a lucrative promotion offering up to a 25% rebate when you redeem points for a free night stay. The promotion originally had a few different expiration dates, but it has been extended again for stays through February 28, 2021. (Your checkout date must be on or before this date).

Unfortunately, registration for this promotion has ended, but if you did register earlier this year (or back in 2020), you’ll still earn the rebate, meaning you can continue to save points on your upcoming Hyatt stays.

There are two versions of this offer, depending on whether or not you have a credit card that’s part of the World of Hyatt program. While all World of Hyatt loyalty members can get a 15% rebate, people who currently have the World of Hyatt Credit Card or the older Hyatt Credit Card (which is no longer available to new applicants) can get an additional 10% rebate — for a total of 25% back in points.

To be eligible for the rebate, your entire stay must be completed during the promotional period, and for the 25% rebate, your credit card account must be open at the time your points are returned back to your account. Hyatt loyalty members can receive up to a maximum of 30,000 points per transaction with the 15% rebate, and another 30,000 points per transaction with the additional 10% rebate for credit card holders.

A 25% rebate can save you a lot. For instance, if you’re heading to Orlando over Presidents Day weekend and stay at a Hyatt property that costs 12,000 points per night, it’ll only cost 9,000 points after the rebate. Or if you’re looking for an all-inclusive Hyatt property in the Caribbean during the winter, the normal price of 25,000 points per night will only set you back 18,750 points per night.

The savings even extend to Hyatt stays using Points + Cash, room upgrades, dining and spa services or Exhale classes and spa therapies. And to up the game even more, Hyatt is also offering complimentary parking to World of Hyatt members who redeem points for a free night stay during the promotional time period.

Save on Hyatt’s independent collection brands

If you’re looking for a more luxurious stay, you can also get a $75 statement credit when you spend $250 or more on your card at participating Hyatt independent collection hotels, resorts or residences in the US.

Only stays that fall under Hyatt’s independent collection brands qualify, but this includes a good chunk of properties, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination Hotels and Residences and Joie de Vivre Hotels.

Get a $75 statement credit when you stay at The Confidante in Miami Beach, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. PHOTO: Hyatt

For the most part, these are properties that have their own identity, and on the outside you might not even realize they are, in fact, a Hyatt. But you’ll be pleasantly surprised to see that these hotels extend some Hyatt benefits and even allow you to redeem and earn points.

The promotion runs from November 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021, but unfortunately, registration for it has already ended. But if you already registered before the deadline, you can still take advantage of this statement credit.

So if you take a winter vacation at a Hyatt resort like the Lodge at Spruce Peak — a ski-in/ski-out resort at the base of Stowe Mountain in Vermont — this promotion could make a pricey ski vacation slightly less expensive.

Should you get a World of Hyatt Credit Card?

If you don’t have the World of Hyatt Credit Card yet but you’re considering applying for it thanks to one or more of these offers, you may want to get it now while it has an increased sign-up offer.

New World of Hyatt Credit Card customers can currently earn up to 60,000 bonus points — 30,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening, then up to 30,000 additional bonus points by earning 2 points for every dollar you spend on purchases that normally earn only 1 point, on up to $15,000 in the first six months after you open the account.

Based on the point valuations at frequent flyer website The Points Guy, World of Hyatt points are worth 1.7 cents per point. That means 60,000 bonus points are worth as much as $1,020 in travel.

Other benefits of the World of Hyatt Credit Card include complimentary Discoverist status and an annual reward night starting with your second card member year. You also have the opportunity to earn a second reward night and an even higher level of elite status if you spend a lot of money on the card during the year.

Related: 5 key benefits of the World of Hyatt Credit Card.

So, if you can take advantage of any of these World of Hyatt promotions, make sure to register for the ones that are still open or use the ones you’ve previously registered for, and save money or points on your next Hyatt stay.

Learn more about the World of Hyatt Credit Card.