Given the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on wearing masks, we expect that face masks will continue to be a part of life for many of us for months to come. Whether you’re making your own face mask, buying masks that give back to good causes, selecting masks based on personal style or fit, or looking for kid-friendly masks, the list of options is as long as the days of summer.
One place that’s remained an excellent source for masks the past few months is Etsy, the online marketplace where small businesses and artists sell their goods. So, in an effort to continue to support small businesses during this time, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite masks from Etsy that do just that.
Oh, and don’t forget that with fabric masks, it’s very important to clean them properly.
Snaptotes Washable Reusable Adult Face Mask (starting at $13.95; etsy.com)
These cute plaid and patterned options are made in the US and come with six HEPA filters.
Colorful Cat Reusable Face Mask with 2 Carbon Filters ($17.99; etsy.com)
This Etsy shop hails from across the pond, with a designer who creates adorable washable masks for animal lovers, complete with two carbon filters.
Patty B Driscoll Art The Nasty Mask ($35; etsy.com)
A whopping 100% of profits from this mask, which mixes sweet violets with words like “nasty” that have been used to describe strong women, go to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. Each mask comes with a PM2.5 filter.
Rare Mountain Air Kids 100% Cotton and Flannel Pleated Face Mask ($15; etsy.com)
Check out these adorable designs, which are equipped with adjustable ties for those who don’t love those typical elastic loops.
Bias and Bourbon ‘Black Lives Matter’ Face Covering Mask ($13; etsy.com)
The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based creator of these Black Lives Matter and other masks gives a portion of proceeds to the Black Lives Matter organization.
Flax of Life Adult Mask with Filter Pocket ($16; etsy.com)
These top-rated masks are double-layered, cotton on one side, flannel on the other, and come in the prettiest batik prints.
Dreamtees US ‘Be Kind’ Face Mask ($9.89; etsy.com)
We love the simple message and design of this one. Plus, shipping is free.
Higgins Creek Rainbow Face Masks (starting at $14.99; etsy.com)
Because celebrating Pride doesn’t have to stop in June.
Ankara Face Masks with Filter Pocket ($8; etsy.com)
Designed with gorgeous Ankara cotton fabric, these masks will keep you feeling protected and stylish.
Lisali by Lisa Embroidered Face Mask (starting at $13.50; etsy.com)
Preppy fabrics and a single embroidered initial to remind you whose mask is whose.
Muddy Feet Boutique Chambray Denim Face Mask with Filter Pocket ($10; etsy.com)
There are more than 20 patterns and fabrics to choose from with this shop, including chambray, which we love for summer. Plus, each mask has three layers, a filter and a nose wire.
Aaltrade Face Covering with Filter Pocket & Nose Wire (starting at $3.24; etsy.com)
Fifty pence (62.5 US cents) from every mask ordered from this UK-based shop go toward National Health Service staff and volunteer support.
Moments 2 Remember Art Reusable Washable Fashion Face Mask with Filter Pocket (starting at $11; etsy.com)
There’s a multitude of patterns here — superheroes, Harry Potter, the New York Yankees — and they’re ready to ship in one business day.
Wild and Free Jewelry Butterfly Cotton Fabric Face Mask with Filter Pocket (starting at $14.50; etsy.com)
For those who may be missing outdoor festival season this summer.
Flawless Drips Protective Face Mask (starting at $6.99, originally $9.99; etsy.com)
A tartan take on the face mask, along with a bunch of high-rated solid options.
Higgins Creek Face Reusable Fabric Mask (starting at $19.99; etsy.com)
The cool watercolor-esque look on these is so calming. They’re also triple-layered with a filter pocket.
Linen World Washable Face Mask with Filter Pocket (starting at $17.56; etsy.com)
These 100% washed linen masks are extra soft and have three layers and a filter pocket.
Junipers Seven ‘Ew, People’ Face Mask ($10.99; etsy.com)
For those of you eagerly awaiting the return of “Schitt’s Creek” — how perfect are these masks that give a nod to the iconic character Alexis?
Old Soul Artworks 88 Reusable, Washable, Two Layer Face Mask ($15; etsy.com)
Five dollars from the sale of each of these paw print masks goes to the ASPCA.
Every Body Needs Love Kids’ Face Mask (starting at $5; etsy.com)
These masks for kids come in the sweetest patterns and are 100% cotton with adjustable ear straps.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.