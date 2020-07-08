If you’re in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds, you might want to pounce on this discount on Apple’s AirPods with an included Wireless Charging Case. They’re currently down to an all-time low price at Amazon.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($149.98, originally $199.00; amazon.com)

You’re saving about $50 off of these highly-rated earbuds; This is likely the cheapest you’re going to get this particular model for the foreseeable future.

These are the second-generation AirPods that Apple first debuted in 2019, and they come packing a powerful new H1 chip, improved battery life and wireless charging capabilities. Not only does the included case charge the AirPods for use when you’re not using them, but you can also charge the case itself via wireless charging pad. This lets you skip out on Lightning cables for juicing up your sleek new earbuds while out and about.

We praised these AirPods in our review for their snappy chip, lengthy talk time and “broader and fuller array of audio” when compared to the original AirPods model. We also appreciated the hands-free Siri capability that allows you to text, set reminders, make calls and even ask for directions without ever touching your iPhone – all incredibly useful for staying connected while on the go.

If you aren’t quite ready to take the plunge with the higher-priced (and admittedly fantastic) AirPods Pro or you’re coming over from Samsung’s budget Galaxy Buds+, these AirPods are the perfect choice for your next earbud purchase.

