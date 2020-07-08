Brazilian press group will sue Bolsonaro for taking off his mask

(CNN) The Brazilian Press Association has said it will file a lawsuit in Brazil's Supreme Court against President Jair Bolsonaro over possibly exposing members of the media to Covid-19, according to a statement from the association on Tuesday.

ABI's statement accuses Bolsonaro of endangering the lives of journalists who were present. "The country cannot watch continued behavior that is beyond irresponsible and constitutes clear crimes against public health, without reacting," said the association's president, Paulo Jeronimo de Souza.

Bolsonaro's office did not respond to a request for comment.

In light of Bolsonaro's diagnosis, ministers who recently had contact with the president have also been tested for Covid-19 over the past two days. Secretary of Government Luiz Eduardo Ramos, Regional Development Minister Rogério Marinho and Chief of Staff Braga Netto tested negative, according to the offices of each minister.

Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo, Defense Minister General Fernando Azevedo, and General Secretary of Government Jorge Oliveira, were also tested for the virus and are awaiting their results, according to their offices.