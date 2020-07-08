(CNN) Ivory Coast's Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly has died, the country's President announced.

In a statement, President Alassane Ouattara said the nation was in mourning over Coulibaly's death on Wednesday afternoon, which occurred shortly after he attended a cabinet meeting in the Presidential Palace.

He described the prime minister as his closest collaborator over a 30-year period.

Coulibaly, 61, had been chosen to run as the ruling party's candidate in this year's October presidential election.

He had only recently returned from a two-month stay in France where he had been undergoing health check-ups.

