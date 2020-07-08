Google launches balloon-powered internet service in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) A fleet of balloons has begun providing internet service to remote areas of Kenya, Google's Project Loon and Telkom Kenya announced.

It's the first balloon-powered internet to launch in Africa, and the first non-emergency commercial deployment in the world, the two companies said.

According to a statement, the project will use a fleet of 35 or more balloons floating 20 kilometers above ground, in constant motion in the stratosphere, to provide 4G LTE service spanning 50,000 square kilometers across central and western Kenya.

The balloons are launched from locations in the United States and are being navigated to Kenya using wind currents. According to Project Loon, more balloons will be released as more experience in flying over Kenya is gained

The technology will "offer connectivity to the many Kenyans who live in remote regions that are underserved or totally unserved, and as such remain disadvantaged," Telkom Kenya's CEO, Mugo Kibati said in the statement released Tuesday

