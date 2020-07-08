180 suspected victims of extrajudicial killings found in Burkina Faso graves, rights group says

(CNN) The bodies of 180 men suspected to be victims of extrajudicial killings have been found in graves in northern Burkina Faso, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday.

A majority of the bodies were found dumped along highways, under bridges, and in fields outside Djibo town. A few were discovered in the town between November and June, the rights group said, citing interviews with residents.

Residents told HRW that those buried between March and April were found blindfolded and had been shot.

"Existing information points toward government security forces, so it's critical to have impartial investigations, evidence properly gathered, and families informed about what happened to their loved ones," Dufka said in the statement.

