A former US soldier has pleaded not guilty to allegations he planned an attack on his own unit

(CNN) A former US Army soldier facing terrorism charges pleaded not guilty to allegations that he was planning a mass casualty attack on his own unit by sending sensitive information to an extremist group.

Ethan Melzer, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, was a private in the US Army who authorities say was planning an attack on his unit by sending sensitive details about his unit's location, movements and security to an extremist group known as Order of the Nine Angels or O9A.

Members of O9A have supported violent, Neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic and Satanic beliefs and have expressed admiration for Nazis including Adolf Hitler and Islamic Jihadists including Osama Bin Laden, according to prosecutors.

Melzer is currently being held in federal prison in Manhattan, where he faces charges after the alleged plot was thwarted by the FBI and US Army in May.

The former solider was indicted in June on charges of conspiracy to murder US nationals, attempted murder of US nationals, conspiracy to murder US service members, attempted murder of US service members, provision and attempted provision of material support to terrorists, and conspiracy to murder and maim in a foreign country.

